Perkins County survives late comeback against Maxwell

Perkins County at Maxwell
By Aron Geml
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Perkins County Plainsmen picked up their fifth win on the season on the road against the Wildcats of Maxwell on Thursday.

In the third quarter play-action, fake for Perkins County Junior, Dawson Tjaden as he fired a pass that was caught by Junior Oscar Boldt who bolted his way into the endzone to extend the Plainsmen lead. However, the Wildcats were not done yet.

Third quarter, shotgun snap for Maxwell’s Jesse Reyes, as he kept it on the option from about the eight-yard for the touchdown to cut the Plainsmen lead down to five.

Then for the two-point conversion, Reyes handed it off to senior running back Levi Huffman who got into the endzone for two more..

Maxwell gave it their best to try and pull off the second-half comeback but was not enough as Perkins County prevailed by the final score of 44-38.

