Protecting your pipes from freezing

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - With temperatures expected to drop below freezing overnight, now is the time to protect your pipes and faucets.

The North Platte Water Department is urging everyone to inspect your foundation cracks, close crawlspace vents, unhook all hoses from the faucets outside and cover your backflow prevention device if you have one.

Taking these simple steps may prevent you from having plumbing damage to your home or business.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.