Protecting your pipes from freezing

North Platte's water department offers tips to protect your pipes from freezing.
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - With temperatures expected to drop below freezing overnight, now is the time to protect your pipes and faucets.

The North Platte Water Department is urging everyone to inspect your foundation cracks, close crawlspace vents, unhook all hoses from the faucets outside and cover your backflow prevention device if you have one.

Taking these simple steps may prevent you from having plumbing damage to your home or business.

