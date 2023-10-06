Reaching One Classroom At A Time: Mrs. Bourke and math stackers

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Jefferson Elementary School is the place for week four of Reaching One Classroom At A Time.

Mrs. Megan Bourke is this week’s recipient of the Reach Grant thanks to the North Platte Public Schools Foundation and Fat Dogs.

The staff at Jefferson snuck Mrs. Bourke’s students into her classroom while they were in a different class before the surprise. Mrs. Bourke said she was excited and thankful for a good surprise because when she ever gets called out of a meeting, it’s usually if a student is misbehaving.

The money from this week’s grant is going to help Mrs. Bourke buy a learning tool called math stackers.

“So math stackers are a hands-on way to learn math. When you got five-year-old’s you got to do things hands-on. Yeah, you need to learn paper and pencil but their brains still want to play and play is important in kindergarten,” Bourke said. “Math stackers come in two different pieces so the foundation was great enough to have me get both of those which will be awesome they get blocks up to 10 and they are in inch pieces so they can visually see if I got 10 here, I got nine then I got one, my one will stack on my nine, it is going to match my 10 and they can visually see how to manipulate those numbers,” Bourke said.

