Sandhills Valley beat Sutherland: Mavericks get first victory of 2023

Sutherland at Sandhills Valley
By Aron Geml
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Mavericks of Sandhills Valley High School picked up their first victory of 2023 Thursday after defeating the Sutherland Sailors at home.

First-quarter goal to go for Sandhills Valley, junior quarterback Peyton Connel fired a wobbly pass but it was caught in the endzone for the Maverick touchdown by senior tight end Braden Powell.

Sutherland junior Oliver Nutter shedded a tackle and gets a lane and sets up the sailors in a great field position but they couldn’t do anything with it.

Sandhills Valley got back in the red zone a few minutes later as Connell threw a high pass for junior Kyle Kramer as he came down with it in the endzone for the touchdown.

Sandhills Valley would go on to win in dominant fashion 46-2 over Sutherland

