Sutherland Volleyball team looks to secure first victory over rivals from Hershey since 2017 season

High School Volleyball: Lincoln County SPVA Rivals Sutherland and Hershey face off
By Tristen Winder
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - SPVA rivals faced off in Sutherland Thursday evening as the Sailors hosted the Panthers of Hershey. The Sailors are looking for their first victory over Hershey on the Volleyball court for the first time since the 2017 season.

The two Lincoln County teams commemorated October’s breast cancer awareness month as well with a pink out. In the first set action, a serve from Sutherland results in a dig from Jocelyn Chingren, and Sophomore teammate Kenna Bringewatt catches the Sailors off guard to put the Panthers on the board.

Hershey picks up a victory over Sutherland in this one in three sets. Hershey will face off against two additional Lincoln County rivals at a triangular this weekend with North Platte St. Pat’s and Maxwell.

Sutherland will look to get back in the win column Tuesday by taking on Maywood-Hayes Center.

