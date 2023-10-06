Wood River woman sentenced for distributing meth

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A central Nebraska woman is heading to prison for meth distribution.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced 49-year-old Brenda Wynn, of Wood River, was sentenced to more than two years in prison (33 months) followed by four years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

In April 2021, Wynn sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant in Grand Island, on three separate occasions, distributing a total of 153 grams of pure methamphetamine and approximately 28 grams of a mixture of methamphetamine.

This case was investigated by the Nebraska State Patrol.

