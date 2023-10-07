Devils rise above Knights in Columbus

By Tristen Winder
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Community College volleyball team dropped a road doubleheader on the first day of a tournament in Columbus Friday evening. The Knights took on Kansas City Kansas Community College first. The Blue Devils entered the match riding high on a win earlier in the day that bumped their record to 17-7.

North Platte stuck with them for four sets but ultimately fell with scores of 25-22, 20-25, 23-25 and 19-25. Vanessa Wood and Jaelyn Dicke each put down 12 kills for the Knights in the match. Sydney Spillane added eight more. Elsie Ottun offered up 20 assists, and Aubrey Grant had 14. Emilee Walnofer notched 17 digs, Wood had 14 and Dicke had 12.

The next challengers were the Red Devils from Allen Community College who entered the tournament 11-8 overall. North Platte dropped that match in four sets as well. The final scores were 22-25, 19-25, 25-20 and 21-25. It was Dicke who led the action that time around. She had 20 kills and 21 digs. Wood had 16 kills and 18 digs. Walnofer contributed another 20 digs. Ottun recorded 21 assists while Grant had 18, according to a press release from Mid-Plains Community College.

The Knights are now 10-16 on the season. “I was disappointed with our consistency today,” said NPCC Volleyball Head Coach Alexa McCall. “There were times we played well and then other times we just fell apart. At this point in the season, we need to be tougher mentally and be able to finish sets. Tomorrow is a new day with new opportunities.”

The tournament will continue on Saturday. The Knights will go up against Dakota College at Bottineau, out of Bottineau, N.D., at 1 p.m. At 3 p.m., they will face off with Neosho County Community College out of Chanute, Kan.

