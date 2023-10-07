First National Bank of Omaha holds 28th annual Chili Cookoff for United Way

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - First National Bank of Omaha held their 28th annual Chili Cookoff for United Way in downtown North Platte on Friday.

Over 240 people gathered to try almost two dozen types of chili, and raised over $4,000.

The event cost $10 to enter, and tickets to vote for best chili were $1 each.

The best chili was won by Scot Abstract for the second year in a row.

All funds raised go to United Way and their efforts to help North Platte non-profit organizations.

According to a press release sent out after the cookoff the partner agencies for the 2023-24 year are Bridge of Hope Child Advocacy Center, Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska-Utilities, Community Connections Mentoring, Community Connections Substance Abuse Prevention, Guardians of the Children, L2 for Kids, Lutheran Family Services, Nebraska Youth Center, The Connection Homeless Shelter, North Platte Senior Center and Hope Esperanza.

