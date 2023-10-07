High School Football: Brady hosts Southwest in Friday afternoon game

By Tristen Winder
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Friday afternoon, the Roughriders of Southwest traveled into Lincoln County to face the Brady Eagles. The 3-2 Roughriders got up to an early 28-6 lead over the 1-4 Eagles.

Early in the second quarter, Brady gets a boost as Southwest faces third down and long, the Eagles bring the pressure and Payton Miller nearly gets a sack, Senior Rylie Shirk jumps over the top of a receiver for a big interception and return.

The Eagles were unable to capitalize on points though, so Southwest takes over pinned up deep against their own endzone, the Roughriders trying to get a bit of breathing room here with a handoff to Nate Rippe who bounces to the outside to find some running room.

Southwest quickly drove in an attempt to extend their lead heading into halftime. In the Redzone, Rippe has time rolling out and looks to the endzone and finds Houston Billeter for six.

Southwest picks up a victory on the road in Brady with a final of 54-20. The schedule doesn’t get any easier for Brady as they have Arthur County and Wauneta Palisade coming up to end their season. It’s no walk in the park for the Roughriders either though, with Wallace and Paxton coming up for their conclusion to the regular season.

