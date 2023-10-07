North Platte High Bulldogs secure second victory of the season to cap off homecoming week

By Tristen Winder
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Bulldogs of North Platte High hosted the winless Rockets of Lincoln Northeast for their homecoming game Friday evening. The Bulldogs are looking to recover from a devastating loss in Omaha a week ago and secure their second victory of the season.

The game got off to a rocky start for Lincoln Northeast, on the opening drive, Jaxon Halverson brings Landon Hoff to the ground for a Bulldog sack. Things go from bad to worse for the Rockets, as the Bulldogs block a Punt that sets them up with excellent field position and North Platte capitalizes with a touchdown from Collin Pawlowski.

Lincoln Northeast, not going down without a fight though, as Hoff stays calm in the pocket and Brecken Wilke secures a one-handed catch. Second quarter and the Rockets still fighting, Hoff escapes pressure with a pass to Mike Dirksen who brings it in, shakes off a wimpy tackler, and moves the chains before being knocked out of bounds.

The Bulldogs proved to be too much for Lincoln Northeast in this one though with a final score of 76-22 as North Platte High secured the homecoming victory to advance to 2-5 on the season. The Bulldogs have back-to-back road games to end the season, traveling to Norfolk next Friday and ending the season playing Papillion-La Vista.

Northeast will look to upset Omaha Westside after having a bye week, next week.

