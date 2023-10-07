Paxton defeats Wallace in high scoring game

Paxton picks up a victory against Wallace in a high- scoring game
By Aron Geml
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:28 PM CDT
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Paxton Tigers picked up the victory on Friday against the Wallace Wildcats.

Wallace would get the scoring started early with a touchdown run from sophomore Ivan Aceves but Paxton would put their share of points on the board.

The Tigers scored off a kickoff return following the Wallace score from senior Tommy Markussen. Markussen would later find fellow senior Gunnar Foster on a rollout pass that he would take to the house for the score.

The Tigers would get the best of the Wildcats by the final score of 66-50.

