Paxton defeats Wallace in high scoring game

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Paxton Tigers picked up the victory on Friday against the Wallace Wildcats.

Wallace would get the scoring started early with a touchdown run from sophomore Ivan Aceves but Paxton would put their share of points on the board.

The Tigers scored off a kickoff return following the Wallace score from senior Tommy Markussen. Markussen would later find fellow senior Gunnar Foster on a rollout pass that he would take to the house for the score.

The Tigers would get the best of the Wildcats by the final score of 66-50.

