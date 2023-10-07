South Loup keeps undefeated season alive at home against Mullen

South Loup remains undefeated after defeating Mullen at home
By Aron Geml
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The South Loup Bobcats defeated the Mullen Broncos at home in Arnold on Friday.

South Loup got off to a hot start in the first quarter and did not look back. South Loup senior Trey Connell would have two first-quarter touchdowns and junior Ethan Furne also had a long touchdown run.

The Broncos got into a great field position thanks to a fumble recovery by senior Ethan Hardin. The Mullen Broncos would get on the board in the first quarter thanks to senior quarterback Chase Gracey sneaking the ball in from the two-yard line.

South Loup would go on to defeat Mullen 64-22.

Next up for South Loup (6-0) will be the Anselmo-Merna Coyotes (3-3) on Friday, Oct 13.

For the Mullen (5-2) they will tasked with Sandhills-Thedford (6-1) on Thursday, Oct 12.

