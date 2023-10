NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Wallace Wildcats secured a victory over the Paxton Tigers on Friday.

Kendyl Flaming and Kaley Sauser help lead Wallace to victory over Paxton. Flaming had multiple kills with Sauser racking up many assists in the contest.

The Wildcats would take care of the Tigers three sets to none.

