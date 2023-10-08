Bácskay qualifies for Paris Olympics

Csenge Bácskay
Csenge Bácskay(press release)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Athletics) - Nebraska women’s gymnastics’ Csenge Bácskay, a sophomore from Budapest, qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics as an individual in vault representing Hungary.

In the 2023 Artistic World Gymnastics Championships vault event finals on Saturday, Bácskay placed eighth with an average score of 13.266.

The Opening Ceremonies of the Paris Olympics will take place on Friday, July 26. Women’s qualifications will be on Sunday, July 28 and apparatus finals will run from August 3-5.

