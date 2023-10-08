Dusty’s Pumpkin Fest at the Cody’s celebrates another successful year

News 2 at Ten Saturday
By Ian Mason
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Dusty’s Pumpkin Fest at the Cody’s celebrated another successful year in 2023.

The event is held at Buffalo Bill’s mansion every Saturday and Sunday in October and had a crowd of dozens on the first Saturday in October.

Dusty’s Pumpkin Fest has many family activities including a slide, corn launching, duck racing, and more.

Dusty Berner, the organizer of the event, said all of the hard work is worth it because of the happiness it is able to bring children.

“Just seeing all the people, seeing all the kids laughing and playing, I love interacting with the kids and everyone that is out here in the families,” Barner said. “It makes it worthwhile. It is what I look forward to.”

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Louisiana mother is speaking out after she says her child is facing backlash at school for...
Mother says her daughter is facing unreasonable backlash at school for dancing at a party
Mulligan Meadows, a new subdivision in North Platte, had a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating...
Mulligan Meadows has ribbon cutting for new homes
James Tubbs and his family receive the keys to their new home Thursday.
Habitat for Humanity dedicates house #64
A jet ski collision at Lake McConaughy claims the life of a Colorado man over the weekend.
Colorado man dies in jet ski crash at Lake McConaughy
Nebraska at Illinois
Two TD’s in 10 seconds lifts Nebraska past Illinois

Latest News

Indigenous Peoples Day in Nebraska on Monday will include music and dance. Pictured here are...
Nebraska’s fourth official Indigenous Peoples Day to be filled with song, dance, dinners
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a crash left two people dead and a...
Two dead, two hurt in Douglas County single-car crash, vehicle fire
KNOP Hourly
Warmth in the beginning of the week to be replaced by wet and cool conditions
Homestead Pumpkin Patch south of North Platte is celebrating its fifth anniversary this year...
Homestead Pumpkin Patch in North Platte celebrates 5th anniversary