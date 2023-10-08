Dusty’s Pumpkin Fest at the Cody’s celebrates another successful year

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Dusty’s Pumpkin Fest at the Cody’s celebrated another successful year in 2023.

The event is held at Buffalo Bill’s mansion every Saturday and Sunday in October and had a crowd of dozens on the first Saturday in October.

Dusty’s Pumpkin Fest has many family activities including a slide, corn launching, duck racing, and more.

Dusty Berner, the organizer of the event, said all of the hard work is worth it because of the happiness it is able to bring children.

“Just seeing all the people, seeing all the kids laughing and playing, I love interacting with the kids and everyone that is out here in the families,” Barner said. “It makes it worthwhile. It is what I look forward to.”

