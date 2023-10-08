US working to verify reports of several Americans dead in Israel, Blinken says

Israel says it is 'at war' after Hamas surprise attack. (Source: CNN, Israel Prime Minister's Office, X, Channel 12 Israel)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The United States is now verifying reports of a number of Americans killed in Hamas’ large-scale attack against Israel.

On Sunday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said officials are also verifying reports of missing Americans.

In response to the attack, Blinken says the U.S. could soon be sending additional military assets.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the U.S. may soon send additional military aid to Israel. (Credit: CNN Newsource)

“We want to make sure that Israel has what it needs,” Blinken told CNN on Sunday.

Blinken said an announcement on additional aid to Israel could be made as soon as Sunday.

The number of dead in Israel following the attack by Hamas on Saturday is likely to be over 500.

Israel formally declared war on Hamas on Sunday.

Photos show damage from Israeli strikes in Gaza. (Credit: CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Louisiana mother is speaking out after she says her child is facing backlash at school for...
Mother says her daughter is facing unreasonable backlash at school for dancing at a party
Mulligan Meadows, a new subdivision in North Platte, had a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating...
Mulligan Meadows has ribbon cutting for new homes
James Tubbs and his family receive the keys to their new home Thursday.
Habitat for Humanity dedicates house #64
A jet ski collision at Lake McConaughy claims the life of a Colorado man over the weekend.
Colorado man dies in jet ski crash at Lake McConaughy
Nebraska at Illinois
Two TD’s in 10 seconds lifts Nebraska past Illinois

Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un shake hands during...
A surge in rail traffic on North Korea-Russia border suggests arms supply to Russia, think tank says
Fire and smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. The...
Israel declares war and approves ‘significant’ steps to retaliate for surprise attack by Hamas
Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the U.S. may soon send additional military aid to...
US may soon send additional aid to Israel, Blinken says
FILE - One person was killed and five were wounded in a shooting during a private party at a...
1 killed and 8 wounded in shooting at Pennsylvania community center party