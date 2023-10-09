Brady’s United Methodist Church hosts annual Lord’s Acre Celebration

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Brady’s United Methodist Church hosted their annual Lord’s Acre Celebration on Sunday at the Brady Community Center.

The event had dozens of attendees to celebrate the annual tradition, which has been going on for multiple decades.

The Lord’s Acre concept draws from the original days of the celebration where farmers would donate an acre’s worth of food or profit to the church to put towards the celebration.

Turkey, potatoes, gravy, and pie were served for a free will donation.

