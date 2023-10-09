Brady’s United Methodist Church hosts annual Lord’s Acre Celebration

Brady’s United Methodist Church hosted their annual Lord’s Acre Celebration on Sunday at the...
Brady’s United Methodist Church hosted their annual Lord’s Acre Celebration on Sunday at the Brady Community Center.(Brady’s United Methodist Church hosted their annual Lord’s Acre Celebration on Sunday at the Brady Community Center.)
By Ian Mason
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Brady’s United Methodist Church hosted their annual Lord’s Acre Celebration on Sunday at the Brady Community Center.

The event had dozens of attendees to celebrate the annual tradition, which has been going on for multiple decades.

The Lord’s Acre concept draws from the original days of the celebration where farmers would donate an acre’s worth of food or profit to the church to put towards the celebration.

Turkey, potatoes, gravy, and pie were served for a free will donation.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Louisiana mother is speaking out after she says her child is facing backlash at school for...
Mother says her daughter is facing unreasonable backlash at school for dancing at a party
Mulligan Meadows, a new subdivision in North Platte, had a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating...
Mulligan Meadows has ribbon cutting for new homes
James Tubbs and his family receive the keys to their new home Thursday.
Habitat for Humanity dedicates house #64
A jet ski collision at Lake McConaughy claims the life of a Colorado man over the weekend.
Colorado man dies in jet ski crash at Lake McConaughy
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a crash left two people dead and a...
Two dead, two hurt in Douglas County single-car crash, vehicle fire

Latest News

Indigenous Peoples Day in Nebraska on Monday will include music and dance. Pictured here are...
Nebraska’s fourth official Indigenous Peoples Day to be filled with song, dance, dinners
Dusty's Pumpkin Fest at the Cody's
Dusty’s Pumpkin Fest at the Cody’s celebrates another successful year
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a crash left two people dead and a...
Two dead, two hurt in Douglas County single-car crash, vehicle fire
KNOP Hourly
Warmth in the beginning of the week to be replaced by wet and cool conditions