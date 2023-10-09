One person dead after crash between combine and train in Gage County

The Gage County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash near Firth between farm equipment and a train on Monday.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
FIRTH, Neb. (KOLN) - One person is dead after a crash between a combine harvester and train near Firth on Monday.

The crash occurred at 110th and Apple Roads at 12:40 p.m. According to Nebraska State Patrol, an eastbound combine passed in front of a southbound train.

Around 3:30 p.m., a tow truck began working to remove the combine from the train tracks. Members of the Firth Fire Department, Nebraska State Patrol, Gage County Sheriff’s Office and Burlington Northern Santa Fe are all on the scene.

NSP said multiple roads near the crash site will be closed while the cleanup and investigation continues.

Stay with 1011now.com for updates on this developing story.

