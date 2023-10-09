Former Husker Track and Field coach Bill Maxwell passes away

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Hall of Fame coach Bill Maxwell passed away peacefully early Monday morning at the age of 80.

Maxwell dedicated his life to track and field, spending over 50 years working with the some of collegiate’s best sprinters, jumpers and hurdlers with stints at Texas, LSU, Tennessee and Nebraska. In 1996, Maxwell made the move to Lincoln where he would spend the next 22 years as a Cornhusker. Maxwell went on to lead the Cornhuskers to 47 first-team All-Americans, 34 Conference Champions and three National Champions. Arguably seen as one of the top recruiters in the nation, Maxwell could be found making friendships across the globe with some of the top talent of his time. Throughout his career, Maxwell coached a total of 28 NCAA Individual Champions and more than 350 All-Americans.

Maxwell received numerous honors throughout his career including four Midwest Region Assistant Coach of the Year awards and was inducted into the USTFCCCA (United States Track & Field Cross Country Coaches Association) Hall of Fame in 2015.

Fellow USTFCCCA Hall of Fame inductee and former Head Coach Gary Pepin remembers Maxwell as a “hard-nosed coach who had a heart of gold, who absolutely loved the kids that he coached. He was a tremendous member of our staff and lots of the success that our program had throughout his time here can be contributed to the success of the areas in which Coach Maxwell worked with.”

A native of Cairo, Ga., Maxwell received his bachelor’s degree from Florida State and began his coaching career at Columbia (Ga.) High School.

