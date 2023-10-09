Gov. Pillen orders all flags to fly at half-staff to honor victims in Israel

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Jim Pillen announced Monday that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff beginning Tuesday at sunrise to honor the victims in Israel.

The flags are to be flown at half-staff until sunset on Thursday.

The war between Israel and Hamas entered its third day Monday, with Israel still finding finding bodies from Hamas’ weekend attack into southern Israeli towns. Rescue workers found 100 bodies in the tiny farming community of Beeri — around 10% of its population — after a long hostage standoff with gunmen. In Gaza, tens of thousands fled their homes as relentless airstrikes leveled buildings.

According to the AP, the Israeli military said it had largely gained control in the south after the attack caught its vaunted military and intelligence apparatus completely off guard and led to fierce battles in its streets for the first time in decades.

President Biden announced that the U.S. death toll in the war has gone up to 11.

