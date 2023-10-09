Gov. Pillen orders all flags to fly at half-staff to honor victims in Israel

One of the bloodiest weekends in Israel's recent history began at dawn on Saturday. (Source: CNN/AL-QASSAM BRIGADE/CHANNEL 12 NEWS ISRAEL/AFPTV)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Jim Pillen announced Monday that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff beginning Tuesday at sunrise to honor the victims in Israel.

The flags are to be flown at half-staff until sunset on Thursday.

The war between Israel and Hamas entered its third day Monday, with Israel still finding finding bodies from Hamas’ weekend attack into southern Israeli towns. Rescue workers found 100 bodies in the tiny farming community of Beeri — around 10% of its population — after a long hostage standoff with gunmen. In Gaza, tens of thousands fled their homes as relentless airstrikes leveled buildings.

According to the AP, the Israeli military said it had largely gained control in the south after the attack caught its vaunted military and intelligence apparatus completely off guard and led to fierce battles in its streets for the first time in decades.

President Biden announced that the U.S. death toll in the war has gone up to 11.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a crash left two people dead and a...
Two dead, two hurt in Douglas County single-car crash, vehicle fire
Nebraska’s Oct. 21 home game against Northwestern will kick off at 2:30 p.m., with television...
Kickoff time for Nebraska-Northwestern game set
A Louisiana mother is speaking out after she says her child is facing backlash at school for...
Mother says her daughter is facing unreasonable backlash at school for dancing at a party
Heavy rain potential is possible Wednesday into Friday
Mild with mainly sunny conditions Monday into Tuesday; Strong storm system Wednesday into Friday
A jet ski collision at Lake McConaughy claims the life of a Colorado man over the weekend.
Colorado man dies in jet ski crash at Lake McConaughy

Latest News

The many-braided channels of the Platte River, which would be tapped, in times of high flows,...
Supreme Court: NRDs, other entities lack standing to object to interbasin transfer of flows from Platte
KNOP Hourly
Warmth in the beginning of the week to be replaced by wet and cool conditions
A reported train crash occurred in Gage County on Monday.
One person dead after crash between combine and train in Gage County
The two motorcycles involved in a fiery crash Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 near the airport in North...
Two North Platte motorcyclists seriously injured in crash