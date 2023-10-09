Mild with mainly sunny conditions Monday into Tuesday; Strong storm system Wednesday into Friday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- The weather will continue to be beautiful Monday into Tuesday with a storm system coming into the area Wednesday into Friday.

High pressure will keep things quiet and collected throughout the area, with mainly sunny skies and calm winds. Highs will be above average with values in the 70s with light wind speeds around 5 to 10 mph. Overnight lows in the 30s with mainly clear conditions and light winds still remaining.

Peaceful and mild conditions throughout the area (Andre Brooks)

As we enter the mid to end part of the week, a strong storm system will be moving through the area. This is going to be bringing us hazardous conditions across the area. Starting late Wednesday afternoon into the evening, thunderstorms will start to develop along the warm front that the storm system will be bringing with it. These conditions will continue Thursday with temperatures dropping from the 70s Wednesday into the 40s and 50s Thursday. Thursday night into Friday, temperatures will be dropping into the low to mid 30s. With our storm system in full swing, this could bring the potential for a rain/snow mix to transitioning potentially to all snow. Snow amounts at this time will mainly be less than an inch, with locations mainly being along and north of Interstate 80. The amount of rainfall that is anticipated from this event will mainly be between 1 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts, especially in thunderstorms. Highs will plummet into the 40s region wide. An additional hazard with storm system will bring in high winds across the area. Winds of 30 to 50 mph with higher gusts will be possible during this time, and we will keep you posted on this as we get closer. High wind headlines will be possible during this event, and people are urged to prepare for this potential.

Heavy rain potential is possible Wednesday into Friday (Andre Brooks)

During the weekend, our temperatures will increase slightly and mainly sunny conditions will return as well. Highs will be climbing up into the 50s with winds dying down by a large margin.

