Supreme Court: NRDs, other entities lack standing to object to interbasin transfer of flows from Platte

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) - The Nebraska Supreme Court has ruled that some natural resources districts and a power district lack legal standing to object to the proposed transfer of water from the Platte River to the Republican River.

The proposal, designed to help Nebraska comply with a compact with Kansas over Republican River flows, would be the first interbasin transfer of its kind allowed in the state.

The proposed “Republican Basin High Flow Diversion Project,” however, drew concern from natural resources districts along the Platte, as well as the Loup Public Power District and the Audubon Society.

Concern for wildlife habitat, irrigators

They argued that capturing even excess flows from the Platte River could damage groundwater irrigators, hydropower production and wildlife habitat.

The diversion would be upstream from Audubon’s Rowe Sanctuary, which is located on a stretch of the Platte renowned for the annual migration of sandhill cranes and for providing critical habitat for endangered species such as the whooping crane and piping plover.

On Friday, the Supreme Court ruled that those objecting to the interbasin transfer lacked legal standing to contest approval of the project.

The ruling means that Nebraska’s water czar, Tom Riley, will rule on the transfer without a contested case to hear from objectors.

A spokeswoman for Riley, the director of the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources, said Friday that there’s no timetable on when he will make a decision.

Anthony Schutz, a water law authority with the University of Nebraska College of Law, said the ruling leaves unclear whether any entity would be granted standing to legally object to such interbasin transfers.

A junior water right

The interbasin transfer request is seeking to divert up to 150 cubic feet per second of excess flows from the Platte River Basin into the Republican River Basin.

The applicants, natural resources districts in the Republican River basin, have maintained that their request would have no adverse impact on other water users. That, they said, is because its water right would be “perpetually junior in status” and would only capture water at times of high flows after other water rights are satisfied.

Under state law, Riley must rule on whether the interbasin transfer is in the public interest.

