Two North Platte motorcyclists seriously injured in crash

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Two North Platte motorcyclists were seriously injured in a fiery crash near the airport Sunday night.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, there were several witnesses and video from a home that showed the two motorcyclists quickly accelerate after crossing the railroad tracks near Highway 30. The motorcyclists were traveling at a high rate of speed when they crashed into each other, Sheriff Jerome Kramer said.

The impact caused one of the motorcycles to go up in flames, causing a small grass fire which was extinguished by North Platte Fire and Rescue.

The two bikers are identified as Travis Roberts, 23, and Trevin Jeffs, 21, both of North Platte. They both suffered extensive injuries including multiple broken bones.

An alcohol test was not taken at the scene due to the severity of their injuries.

“The abuse of high performance motorcycles has been and continues to be a problem in and around North Platte,” Sheriff Jerome Kramer said. “We receive hundred(s) of calls each year. Due to the performance ability of these machines, there is little that law enforcement can do to control them. The speed that they travel is very dangerous and the noise is very disturbing to the local neighborhoods.”

