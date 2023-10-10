14-year-old charged in sexual assaults near Memorial Park will remain in custody

A 14-year-old rape suspect is to remain in custody in Omaha.
By Brian Mastre
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 14-year-old accused of terrorizing and sexually assaulting two women in Memorial Park earlier this year will remain in custody. New allegations have surfaced regarding the teen’s behavior.

6 News is choosing not to share his name because he was 13 when the alleged rape and assault occurred; because of that, his case is in juvenile court, where the focus is on rehabilitation, not punishment.

6 News was in court Tuesday afternoon where the judge revealed new information regarding his actions to another individual.

A Douglas County Youth Center staffer wrote a report saying that on Oct. 3, employers told all the young people to come back inside the building. The staffer says all came back, except for two of them. The report states the defendant had assaulted the other individual and was seen walking away and laughing about it.

In July, investigators allege the now 14-year-old stole a car, approached two women walking around Memorial Park, groped one of them, and raped another. Investigators also accused him of threatening her life -- until the sound of sirens and the police helicopter sent him running to a ravine.

While he was detained, he was also accused of exposing himself to a DCYC staff member. Juvenile Judge Novak ordered the 14-year-old, who appeared in court virtually, to remain in custody because he poses a safety risk to the community.

6 News also learned Tuesday that the psychiatric evaluation and psycho-sexual evaluations he received are complete, but the reports have not yet come in.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The two motorcycles involved in a fiery crash Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 near the airport in North...
Two North Platte motorcyclists seriously injured in crash
Police say (left to right) Darrien Ward, Prince Arnold, Kristin Vanschoyck, Madison Zuk, Anisa...
Police: Several fast-food employees allegedly stole money to bail out inmates
A reported train crash occurred in Gage County on Monday.
One person dead after crash between combine and train in Gage County
Nebraska’s Oct. 21 home game against Northwestern will kick off at 2:30 p.m., with television...
Kickoff time for Nebraska-Northwestern game set
Heavy rain potential is possible Wednesday into Friday
Mild with mainly sunny conditions Monday into Tuesday; Strong storm system Wednesday into Friday

Latest News

KNOP Hourly
Warmth in the beginning of the week to be replaced by wet and cool conditions
A North Platte man was arrested after leading Nebraska State Patrol troopers on a pursuit in...
North Platte man facing charges following pursuit in western Nebraska
A North Platte man was arrested after leading Nebraska State Patrol troopers on a pursuit in...
North Platte man facing charges following pursuit in western Nebraska
Lincoln sculptor Nathan Murray and his proposal for the bust of Malcolm X to be displayed in...
Lincoln sculptor chosen to produce bust of Malcolm X for Nebraska Hall of Fame