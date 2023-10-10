Dale Earns Fourth Career, Second-Straight Big Ten Weekly Award

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press release) - Senior Eleanor Dale earned back-to-back Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors and her fourth of the season after recording her 18th and 19th goals and her eighth brace on Saturday against Iowa.

Dale currently leads the country and conference in total goals (19) and game-winning goals (6), while also leading the conference in shots (83), shots on goal (38) and points (41). Additionally, she is currently tied for seventh all-time in the Husker records in goals scored in a season, and her total goals and points are the most in a season in the Big Ten since 2013 when Illinois’ Jannelle Flaws had 23 goals and 48 points.

Dale is the first Husker to earn Offensive Player of the Week since Faith Carter received the nod on Sept. 25, 2018. This recognition is the fourth overall weekly award of the season, and first since Sami Hauk (Goalkeeper of the Week) and forward Abbey Schwarz (Freshman of the Week) won their respective awards in 2021.

Additionally, junior Florence Belzile was named to the Top Drawer Soccer Team of the Week after she recorded three assists over the weekend.

The Huskers, who are 9-2-3 and 3-1-2 in Big Ten, return to action on Thursday, Oct. 12 at home against Maryland. Action is slated to begin at 7:05 p.m. (CT) and will be streamed on Big Ten Plus.

2023 Big Ten Women’s Soccer Players of the Week

Aug. 22

O: Megan Nemec, Minnesota

D: Cori Dyke, Penn State

Co-GK: Katheine Asman, Penn State

Co-GK: Erin McKinney, Wisconsin

F: Ella Ottey, Wisconsin

Aug. 29

O: Josie Aulicino, Northwestern

D: Lauren Costello, Indiana

GK: Erin McKinney, Wisconsin

F: Piper Coffield, Indiana

Sept. 5

O: Eleanor Dale, Nebraska

D: Samantha Cary, Iowa

GK: Megan Plaschko, Minnesota

F: Kennedy Bell, Maryland

Sept. 12

O: Eleanor Dale, Nebraska

D: Samantha Cary, Iowa

GK: Stephanie Sparkowski, Michigan

F: Olivia Bodmer, Rutgers

Sept. 19

O: Paige Webber, Indiana

Co-D: Caterina Regazzoni, Northwestern

Co-D: Kate Wiesner, Penn State

GK: Stephanie Sparkowski, Michigan

F: Bella Najera, Michigan State

Sept. 26

O: Emerson Sargeant, Michigan State

D: Hope Paredes, Indiana

GK: Jamie Gerstenberg, Indiana

F: Bella Najera, Michigan State

Oct. 3

O: Eleanor Dale, Nebraska

D: Samantha Cary, Iowa

GK: Macy Enneking, Iowa

F: Amanda Schlueter, Ohio State

Oct. 10

O: Eleanor Dale, Nebraska

D: Regan Dalton, Michigan State

GK: Katherine Asman, Penn State

F: Pipe Coffield, Indiana

