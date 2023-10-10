Listening to America - Transgender Youth in Schools

By Peter Zampa and Arielle Hawkins
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Transgender policies in K-12 schools differ from school district to school district. How do you address names and pronouns? Will parents be notified if their kid is socially transitioning at school? In this week’s “Listening to America”, Peter Zampa speaks to two mothers in different parts of the country. One has a trans child. The other, says her child was questioning. Their views are very different.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The two motorcycles involved in a fiery crash Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 near the airport in North...
Two North Platte motorcyclists seriously injured in crash
Police say (left to right) Darrien Ward, Prince Arnold, Kristin Vanschoyck, Madison Zuk, Anisa...
Police: Several fast-food employees allegedly stole money to bail out inmates
A reported train crash occurred in Gage County on Monday.
One person dead after crash between combine and train in Gage County
Nebraska’s Oct. 21 home game against Northwestern will kick off at 2:30 p.m., with television...
Kickoff time for Nebraska-Northwestern game set
Heavy rain potential is possible Wednesday into Friday
Mild with mainly sunny conditions Monday into Tuesday; Strong storm system Wednesday into Friday