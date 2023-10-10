Nebraska senator joins 19 Republicans appealing transfer of $6 billion to Iran

Israel at War
Israel at War(MGN and Mustafa Hassona / Anadolu Agency)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - U.S. Sen. Pete Ricketts joined a group of 20 Senate Republicans Monday in a letter to President Biden and the State Department, demanding they rescind the waivers allowing $6 billion in Iranian funds to be moved to more accessible bank accounts.

The letter was penned by Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee and follows reports Iran was involved in the planning of the Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel last weekend. Ricketts and Blackburn were joined by senators from 16 states, saying in part, “To stand by and allow Iran access to these funds as Hamas infiltrates Israel and murders, rapes and mutilates countless Israelis is unconscionable.”

The letter also demands they work with Qatar to freeze the accounts containing the $6 billion in funds. They said the Biden administration claims the funds are only for humanitarian aid, but “money is fungible, and there is a significant risk they could be used to further efforts by Iran or Hamas against Israel.”

