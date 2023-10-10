Nebraska WR Washington out for season with knee injury

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska wide receiver Marcus Washington will miss the remainder of the 2023 season with a knee injury, head coach Matt Rhule said on Tuesday. Washington was hurt while blocking an Illinois defender during the Huskers’ 20-7 win in Champaign last week.

Washington is Nebraska’s most experienced wideout. The St. Louis native is a fifth-year senior with 64 career receptions. This fall, Washington had eight receptions for 176 yards.

Washington’s injury leaves the Huskers very thin at the wide receiver position. Freshmen Malachi Coleman and Jaylen Lloyd may see increased action for Nebraska’s second half of the season. Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda is also out with a season-ending injury.

