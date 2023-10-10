Nigerian man extradited to Nebraska, accused of defrauding businesses of $6 million

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nigerian fraudster has been extradited to Nebraska facing felony charges.

Acting U.S. Attorney Susan T. Lehr announced the extradition of Alex Ogunshakin, 40, from Nigeria to Nebraska on a charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

The indictment, which alleges Ogunshakin defrauded Nebraska businesses of more than $6 million, was filed in August 2019 in federal court in Omaha.

Ogunshakin spent time on the FBI Cyber Unit’s Most Wanted List and is accused of participating in a business email compromise scheme in 2015 and 2016.

According to court documents, Ogunshakin’s co-conspirators allegedly posed as people in executive leadership positions for various companies, targeting the employees of those companies.

The business employees believed the fake requests for wire transfers were legitimate and wired money to Ogunshakin as instructed by his co-conspirators.

Court documents allege that Ogunshakin controlled the bank accounts that received the wire transfers, which largely belonged to victims of internet romance scams who were instructed by co-conspirators to transfer funds to other bank accounts.

Some of the co-conspirators in the case have already been convicted and sentenced.

Adewale Aniyeloye was sentenced to eight years in prison, Pelumi Fawehinmi was sentenced to six years in prison, and Onome Injomone received five years in prison.

All three of the co-conspirators were ordered to pay between $500,000-$1.5 million in restitution.

FBI Omaha Special Agent Eugene Kowel, who was in charge of the investigation, says there are other co-conspirators to Ogunshakin’s operation who are still at large.

“The FBI will remain vigilant in their pursuit of criminals both domestic and abroad,” Agent Kowel said in a press release. “Disrupting these cyber-criminal groups and their victimization of U.S. persons and businesses is a priority for the FBI, DOJ, and our international law enforcement partners.”

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.