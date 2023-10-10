North Platte man facing charges following pursuit in western Nebraska

By Abigail Carrera
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A North Platte man was arrested after leading Nebraska State Patrol troopers on a pursuit in western Nebraska over the weekend.

On Saturday at 12:50 a.m., NSP learned that a stolen sedan had fled from an attempted traffic stop in northeast Colorado and was believed to have entered Nebraska.

A trooper located the sedan as it was traveling on Interstate 80 and saw it exit at the Ogallala interchange, proceeding into the city.

NSP said the trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver immediately accelerated and turned onto Highway 26, prompting the trooper to initiate a pursuit.

During the pursuit, NSP said the sedan reached speeds in excess of 130 mph until voluntarily coming to a stop between Lisco and Broadwater.

The driver, Kage Anthony, 19, was taken into custody without incident. Inside the sedan, NSP discovered13 grams of methamphetamine, a small amount of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Anthony was arrested for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, possession of methamphetamine, theft by receiving stolen property $5,000+, and other related charges.

