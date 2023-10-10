North Platte Police Sergeant honored with Distinguished Citizen Award

North Platte Police Sargent Lisa Citta receives the distinguished citizen award at the DAR meeting at the Lincoln County Historical Museum.(KNOP/ Aron Geml)
By Aron Geml
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Sergeant Lisa Citta of the North Platte Police Department was honored Tuesday at the monthly DAR meeting at the Lincoln County Historical Museum.

Sgt. Citta received the Distinguished Citizen Award for being actively involved in the community through various organizations Citta works with the Lincoln County Ag Society to improve the Lincoln County Fairgrounds along with Habitat for Humanity. She is also actively involved with RDAP, Rape and Domestic Abuse Program, the NP Sports Commission and the Salvation Army during the holidays with the Santa Cop program.

Sgt. Citta said that she was surprised when she found out that she was going to be receiving the award.

”It’s humbling and honoring that I was the one to receive this, but I think that there so so many people in our department and in our community that are doing so many good things,” Sgt. Citta said. “It’s nice to be recognized for the work that I have done here.”

