North Platte Public School Board approves lower property tax request

North Platte Public School Board Members voted Monday to approve lowering the property tax...
North Platte Public School Board Members voted Monday to approve lowering the property tax request.(North Platte Public Schools)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Public School Board voted at the meeting on Monday to reduce its property tax request for the 2023-2024 school year.

It comes after the board held public hearings last month to discuss the proposal.

The initial request was for $30 million. Board members set the property tax request in the general fund to $29.2 million, which is roughly $800 thousand less than what they proposed back in August.

“One of the things we cut out was travel for our teachers and administrators and I know some people are already signed up for the state conference, I am not going, but I think if we cannot send our people to conferences that we should not be attending any conferences,” said board member Skip Altig.

The board also accepted a bid in the amount of $180,500 to upgrade the HVAC unit at Eisenhower Elementary.

