North Platte Public School Board approves lower property tax request

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Public School Board voted at the meeting on Monday to reduce its property tax request for the 2023-2024 school year.

It comes after the board held public hearings last month to discuss the proposal.

The initial request was for $30 million. Board members set the property tax request in the general fund to $29.2 million, which is roughly $800 thousand less than what they proposed back in August.

“One of the things we cut out was travel for our teachers and administrators and I know some people are already signed up for the state conference, I am not going, but I think if we cannot send our people to conferences that we should not be attending any conferences,” said board member Skip Altig.

The board also accepted a bid in the amount of $180,500 to upgrade the HVAC unit at Eisenhower Elementary.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.