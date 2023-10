NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Sutherland river bridge on North Prairie Trace Road over the North Platte River will not be closing as previously scheduled.

The bridge was set to close Mon., Oct. 16 for repairs. The closure was expected to last until the summer of 2025.

The public will be notified of the closure once a new date is determined.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.