NSAA Girls Golf State Championships begin in North Platte

By Aron Geml
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska School Activities Association Girls Golf State Championships began on Monday at Lake Maloney Golf Club in North Platte.

Over 60 schools from around the state had either had a team or individuals competing to be the best golfer in Nebraska. Broken Bow High School is looking to win their fourth straight state championship as a team while Hershey was represented by one athlete: Claire Sexson.

Sexson is a senior at Hershey and had mixed emotions before teeing off on day one.

“It’s exciting and it’s also kind of sad that it’s my last time but I’m excited that I made it to states one last time. During practice I would go on the front nine and the back nine and just yesterday I played all 18 and I’m mostly focusing on the greens because they are difficult,” Sexson said.

Individual leaders after day one:

1. Camryn Johnson -1 - Broken Bow

2 . Olivia Lovegrove + 1 - Lincoln Christan

3. Taylor Beierman + 6 - Boone Central

Sexson is tied at 61st at +33.

At the end of day one, Broken Bow leads by six strokes over Minden at +56.

Tee times for day two at the NSAA begin at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

