One more mild and sunny day Tuesday; Strong storm system expected Wednesday into Friday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)-We got one more great day Tuesday before a strong storm system moving into the viewing area Wednesday into Friday, bringing it multiple hazards across the region.

High pressure to our south and east will usher in warmer air into the area Tuesday. This feature will also keep up on the quiet side during the day. Highs will be climbing into the 70s, which is warmer than normal for this time of year, and breezy winds of 5 to 15 mph will occur during the day as well. Overnight lows will drop into the 40s, with isolated 30s, with increased cloud cover across the area.

Magnificent day across the area Tuesday (Andre Brooks)

During the days Wednesday into Friday, a strong storm system, that is currently located in the Northwestern United States, will be pushing into the coverage zone. This system will providing multiple hazards. The hazards include:

Thunderstorms, which could cause heavy rainfall at times across the viewing area. These thunderstorms will bring around 1 inch of rain with locally higher totals across Greater Nebraska and especially into the Panhandle.

Strong and potentially damaging winds at times, with speeds around 20 to 40 mph, with gusts around 40 to 60 mph.

A chance of wintry mix Thursday Night into Friday, with slushy accumulations generally less than an inch.

Highs during this time will be dropping from the 60s and 70s Wednesday, into the 40s and 50s Thursday, into the 40s on Friday with mainly cloudy skies regardless.

Strong storm system expected for the area Wednesday into Friday (Andre Brooks)

During the weekend into early next week, temperatures will be moderating back into the 50s and 60s with mainly sunny conditions, as high pressure settles back into the region.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.