Volleyball - Gothenburg continues to dominate: wins 8th straight

The Gothenburg bench dances together before the start of their match against Lexington on Monday
The Gothenburg bench dances together before the start of their match against Lexington on Monday(KNOP/ Aron Geml)
By Aron Geml
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Lexington Minutemaids hosted the Gothenburg Swedes on Monday for senior night.

Lexington honored three golfers and three volleyball players prior to the game. Golfers Ella Ford, Grace Goodwin, and Cooper Shotkoski were recognized for the dedication they put in on the links in their high school careers. For Volleyball, Kayleigh Cetak, Madison Fitzgerlad, and Laikyn Siem were also recognized as well.

As for the game itself, the Swedes continued to show their dominance by winning three sets to zero. Gothenburg has now won eight straight games as they continue to push for the postseason with a record of 25-1.

