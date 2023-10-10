York man helps farmers fertilize more efficiently

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Imagine for a moment you have an idea to revolutionize how farmers fertilize their crops, and in that moment you run out to your garage with your wife’s blender.

That’s the story for GMCO Lead Agronomist, Marcus Dennis.

Dennis is no stranger to innovation in the agriculture field, both him and his father work in AG science. Dennis said on that fateful day about six years ago, he was looking for a product that would included everything a plant needs to thrive.

When he made the concoction in his wife’s blender he left in the freezer and in the fridge overnight to see if it would separate or somehow go bad. Once he investigated in the morning the product was still intact and that lead to the first bottle of Nitro-Mag.

Dennis said the product provides plants with nitrogen in a form they can readily absorb, instead of using photosynthesis energy to produce it. Thus it helps the plants create higher yields at harvest.

Dennis said farmers feedback has been key throughout the process, especially when you consider the finances of fertilizer.

“Fertilizer is expensive, and it’s so expensive you don’t just go throwing it out there if you don’t know what to put on, how many pounds of nitrogen, phosphate, potassium,” Dennis said.

Dennis made his groundbreaking discovery in York, and just about 50 miles west is where GMCO is building a new plant to help meet demand for the product.

Nitro-Mag is currently made in Hastings, but GMCO said they are out growing that location, which is why they are building an all new plant on Old Potash in Grand Island.

According to Bryan French with GMCO, once the plant is done it could produce as much as 10 million gallons of Nitro-Mag a year, and French said when they were planning the project one of their priorities was location.

“Cathcart Rail, the Cornhusker Railroad, they were very instrumental,” French said. “What I was looking for was an opportunity to access both major railroads and Cornhusker Railroad does that for us. We can access the UP and Burlington Northern.”

French said having both railroads available helps them run more efficiently.

“There’s times that one railroad will be a better freight price than the other, so we can pick and choose our options for what works best for our company,” French told Local4 News.

GMCO broke ground on the Nitro-Mag site in June if 2023, and their hope is to finish the project by the end of June of 2024.

The plant will service a 350 mile radius around Grand Island. That area stretches all the way from southwestern Minnesota, to the panhandle of Oklahoma.

