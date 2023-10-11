Access Period aims to increase access to period products

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Volunteers gathered at the Prairie Arts Center to help women in need. Together they helped pack 100 3-month supply menstrual product kits as part of Access Period, a non-profit organization Kristen Lowrey of Omaha founded nearly two years ago.

“This is kind of the problem I can’t stop thinking about and when people don’t have access to the period products that they need, they have to make some really tough choices,” said Lowery. “They can stay home from work or school which really further perpetuates the cycle of poverty, they can use products for much longer than they’re intended to be used for, which is a really dangerous choice, and what we hear often is people using alternative products.”

Access Period currently serves eight communities in Nebraska, which include: Omaha, Lincoln, Fremont, Norfolk, Hastings, Kearney, North Platte and Scottsbluff.

It’s a partnership People’s Health took on to ensure all women have access to menstrual and hygiene products.

“We did receive a donation from Diva Cup, the company Diva Cares, which is phenomenal but again, not one size fits all and that product doesn’t work for everybody,” said People’s Health Family Planning Coordinator Elizabeth Thayer. “So being able to offer something as an alternative so that people can continue to work, continue to take care of their families, continue to go to school, is really going to impact our community a lot.”

The kits are made possible through a $10,000 grant from Healthy Blue Nebraska. The kits are available at People’s Health free of charge, no questions asked.

Access Period has distributed over 400,000 products since 2022.

