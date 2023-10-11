Annular solar eclipse to cross the sky on Saturday; Clouds may limit viewing across Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Sky-gazers were treated to a total solar eclipse just a few years ago in August of 2017. That year, the path of totality stretched across the United States from Oregon to South Carolina. Nebraskans saw a stellar astronomical display as the path of totality cut right through the state.

Sky-gazers are poised to get another treat on Saturday as another solar eclipse will grace the sky. However this time, the path of totality won’t be quite as expansive across the U.S., stretching from Oregon back to the southeast across Nevada, Utah, Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas.

The path of totality will extend from the Pacific Northwest, to the southwest through parts of Nevada, Utah, Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas. (KOLN)

While we won’t be treated to a total solar eclipse in Nebraska, we’re still close enough that we should see a pretty decent partial solar eclipse on Saturday morning into the early afternoon as most areas will see more than 60% of the sun becoming eclipsed. The eclipse will begin in Oregon at 9:13 a.m. PDT and end in Texas at 12:03 p.m. CDT. For Nebraskans, the partial eclipse is set to begin anywhere from 10:15 a.m. to 10:25 a.m. CDT. The maximum eclipse will come between 11:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. CDT. The partial eclipse is then set to end shortly after 1:00 p.m. CDT.

Eclipse times for select cities across Nebraska. (KOLN)

Partial eclipse timeline for Lincoln, NE (KOLN)

The magnitude of the eclipse will range from about 0.700 to 0.800 across the state. The magnitude of the eclipse is the fraction of the Sun’s diameter covered by the Moon. Partial eclipses have a value that is less than 1. Total solar eclipses have a value of 1 or greater. Annular eclipses that have a magnitude close to 1 tend to look like total solar eclipses in that the skies get darker, temperatures can fall considerably, and phenomena that occur during a total eclipse can sometimes be observed.

Unlike 2017 when the weather cooperated with the eclipse, it doesn’t appear that we’ll be as lucky this go around. A strong low pressure system is set to swing through the state through the second half of this week, and while that low will be east of the area by Saturday morning, cloud cover looks like it will linger across the state, limiting our view of the partial solar eclipse. Both longer range models, the GFS and the Euro, keep skies mostly cloudy through Saturday morning and into the early afternoon. We’ll have to keep our fingers crossed that at least some of the state could see some breaks in the cloud cover to get a peek at the eclipse.

The American GFS model keeps skies mostly cloudy for much of Nebraska through Saturday morning and afternoon. (KOLN)

The European model also has lots of cloud cover lingering across the state into Saturday. (KOLN)

If you do manage to get a glimpse of the eclipse, always remember to never look directly at the sun as it can cause severe injury. Don’t look at the sun through a camera lens, telescope, binoculars, or any other optical device. You should use “eclipse glasses” or handheld viewers. You can make your own eclipse viewer using household supplies. For information on how to construct your own eclipse viewer, you can click this link.

If we do end up missing out on Saturday’s eclipse, we won’t have to wait long for our next opportunity as another solar eclipse will move across the sky in April 2024. Nebraska won’t be in the path of totality - but we will be close. Totality will stretch from SW Texas through New England. Totality would be a short drive away for Nebraskans, with parts of southwest Missouri in the path. For Lincoln and southeast Nebraska, more than 80% of the sun will be eclipsed.

Another solar eclipse will move across the U.S. on April 8th, 2024. (KOLN)

