Close call for truck driver after semi stalls on train tracks in Merrick County

MERRICK COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office says nobody was injured in an accident involving a semi truck and train Wednesday morning.

MCSO Captain Jake Bauer said first responders were dispatched to Highway 30 and 35th Road in rural Silver Creek to investigate a collision between a semi and train.

Capt. Bauer said they were able to determine a semi pulling a trailer filled with corn was attempting to cross the railroad tracks when the semi stalled. The driver, identified as 32-year-old Dylan Sock, of Columbus, tried several times to restart the engine before getting out of the semi to escape injury as the train approached.

The Union Pacific train traveling eastbound hit the farm equipment, spilling grain along the tracks. Cleanup of the corn that spilled from the truck was underway earlier in the day, according to a Union Pacific spokesperson.

Capt. Bauer added that the crew on the train were uninjured.

The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Silver Creek Volunteer Fire and Rescue, Union Pacific staff and Lone Tree towing.

Capt. Bauer said with despite this incident, the sheriff’s office hopes everyone has a safe harvest and no further issues like this.

