Fire destroys rural Buffalo County home

RIVERDALE, Neb. (KSNB) - A Tuesday fire destroyed a rural farm house in Buffalo County.

The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department said a passerby reported the fire around 12:20 p.m. Tuesday at a house four miles north of Riverdale. Fire crews found heavy smoke and flames on the north end of the house when they arrived.

The main fire was put out shortly thereafter, but when firefighters searched the residence they had trouble accessing void spaces where smaller fires burned and smoldered. It took some time to douse those fires. The KVFD said the fire was under control around 4:30 p.m.

The KVFD said the north end of the home collapsed and the rest of the house had heavy smoke and heat damage. The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, which is believed to have started in the basement.

The owner and occupant of the house was not home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries reported.

Firefighters from the Pleasanton and Amherst volunteer fire departments were on scene as well as Buffalo County Sheriff’s deputies. Thirty firefighters were on scene with a total of 12 engines, tankers, grass rigs and utility vehicles. Crews from Dawson Public Power, Black Hills Energy and the Red Cross assisted during the fire.

