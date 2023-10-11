Former Kearney student teacher sentenced for sex crime
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A former student teacher and UNK student will head to prison for attempted sexual assault on a high school student.
Buffalo County District Judge Ryan Carson sentenced 23-year-old Keyshaun Van Dyke to a term of five to 10 years during a sentencing hearing on Tuesday.
Earlier this year, Van Dyke pleaded no contest as part of a plea agreement, which reduced the charge from the more serious felony sexual assault.
Police said Kearney Public Schools in March reported a possible sexual relationship between VanDyke and a 15-year-old student at Kearney High. Police said the incident did not happen on school grounds or during school hours.
