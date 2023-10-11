Golden spike monument celebrating railroad history to make stop in North Platte

New monument highlights thousands of unrecognized transcontinental railroad laborers
A 43-foot-tall golden spike is making its way across the country as a part of the “Driving of...
A 43-foot-tall golden spike is making its way across the country as a part of the “Driving of the Spike” tour and will make a stop in North Platte on Sunday.(Golden Spike Tour)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A 43-foot-tall golden spike is making its way across the country as a part of the “Driving of the Spike” tour and will make a stop in North Platte on Sunday.

It’s one of ten whistle stops planned after the tour kicked off last week in Lexington, Kentucky.

The golden spike is similar to the ones used in 1869 to celebrate the completion of the transcontinental railroad and honors the railroad workers who built it.

Artist Douwe Blumberg and his team spent 28 months creating the monument in rural Kentucky. He will discuss his artistic process during these stops. The monument is scheduled to arrive at its final destination at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City on Oct. 24.

The Golden Spike monument will be on display Sunday, Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Golden Spike Tower and Visitor Center. A spike art event is scheduled at 2 p.m.

An artist reception breakfast will be held Monday, Oct. 16 starting at 8:30 a.m. with a special short presentation to follow at 9 a.m.

