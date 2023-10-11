Hastings man shot with BB gun while attempting apartment break-in, police say

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Police said a Hastings man was shot with a BB gun while trying to break into an apartment.

On Tuesday, Hastings Police officers responded to Mary Lanning Healthcare for a possible gunshot wound to the head.

Police said 62-year-old Miguel Gutierrez suffered a BB gunshot to the head. Police then went to the 700 block of St. Joseph Avenue to investigate.

They determined that while carrying a machete, Gutierrez tried to break into an apartment unit and a resident shot him in self defense.

After receiving treatment at the hospital, police arrested Gutierrez for use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and terroristic threats.

He was booked into the Adams County Jail.

Police said they did not cite the occupant of the apartment who fired the shot.

