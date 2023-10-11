Hastings man shot with BB gun while attempting apartment break-in, police say

Local4 News at 11:30
By KSNB Local4
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Police said a Hastings man was shot with a BB gun while trying to break into an apartment.

On Tuesday, Hastings Police officers responded to Mary Lanning Healthcare for a possible gunshot wound to the head.

Police said 62-year-old Miguel Gutierrez suffered a BB gunshot to the head. Police then went to the 700 block of St. Joseph Avenue to investigate.

They determined that while carrying a machete, Gutierrez tried to break into an apartment unit and a resident shot him in self defense.

After receiving treatment at the hospital, police arrested Gutierrez for use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and terroristic threats.

He was booked into the Adams County Jail.

Police said they did not cite the occupant of the apartment who fired the shot.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say (left to right) Darrien Ward, Prince Arnold, Kristin Vanschoyck, Madison Zuk, Anisa...
Police: Several fast-food employees allegedly stole money to bail out inmates
A reported train crash occurred in Gage County on Monday.
Identity of Nebraska combine operator killed in crash with train released
A North Platte man was arrested after leading Nebraska State Patrol troopers on a pursuit in...
North Platte man facing charges following pursuit in western Nebraska
Delvin Jones (left) and Kiesha Lemburg (right).
Two people arrested following pursuit in northeast Nebraska
Strong storm system expected for the area Wednesday into Friday
One more mild and sunny day Tuesday; Strong storm system expected Wednesday into Friday

Latest News

NBC Nebraska News 2
KNOP-TV off the air due to technical issues; watch newscasts online
KNOP Hourly
Cold front with rain and snow approaching
Close call for truck driver after semi stalls on train tracks in Merrick County
A basement fire destroyed a rural Buffalo County home.
Fire destroys rural Buffalo County home