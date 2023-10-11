Hastings teen gets jail time for April threat at Sandy Creek schools

CLAY CENTER, Neb. (KSNB) - A judge sentenced a Hastings teenager to jail in connection with a threat that forced a lockdown at Sandy Creek last spring.

Connor Black-Lintz, 18, got 90 days in jail Tuesday for the crime of intimidation by phone or electronic device.

Sandy Creek schools went into lockdown April 4. Court records show that Black-Lintz had an argument with a Sandy Creek male student over dating a Sandy Creek female student. Court records also show that Black-Lintz sent a Snapchat message threatening harm to the male student and made a phone call to the school which indicated the male student had a gun in his locker. No gun was found.

Black-Lintz pleaded no contest and was convicted of misdemeanor intimidation by phone. In exchange for the no contest plea, prosecutors dropped two charges of terroristic threats and false reporting.

Black-Lintz was sentenced last month for a fight he had that same day with police.

He was convicted of felony attempted assault on a police officer and was sentenced to 18 months in prison and one year probation. He was also sentenced for three related misdemeanor crimes:

Resisting arrest, six months in prison

3rd degree Assault, one year in prison

Assaulting a public safety officer with bodily fluid, one year in prison

Adams County Court records indicate law enforcement officers approached Black-Lintz at his Hastings home after the threat at the Sandy Creek school and that Black-Lintz resisted officer’s attempts to handcuff him. After he was handcuffed, Black-Lintz was accused of hitting, kicking and spitting on a state trooper. He also allegedly head-butted a Hastings police officer and allegedly threatened to kill the officers and shoot them and their vehicles.

The sentences for the Clay County crime and the crimes related to the fight with police will be served concurrently, or at the same time.

