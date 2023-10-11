Hastings teen gets jail time for April threat at Sandy Creek schools

Connor Black-Lintz
Connor Black-Lintz(KSNB/Buffalo County Jail)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY CENTER, Neb. (KSNB) - A judge sentenced a Hastings teenager to jail in connection with a threat that forced a lockdown at Sandy Creek last spring.

Connor Black-Lintz, 18, got 90 days in jail Tuesday for the crime of intimidation by phone or electronic device.

Sandy Creek schools went into lockdown April 4. Court records show that Black-Lintz had an argument with a Sandy Creek male student over dating a Sandy Creek female student. Court records also show that Black-Lintz sent a Snapchat message threatening harm to the male student and made a phone call to the school which indicated the male student had a gun in his locker. No gun was found.

Black-Lintz pleaded no contest and was convicted of misdemeanor intimidation by phone. In exchange for the no contest plea, prosecutors dropped two charges of terroristic threats and false reporting.

Sandy Creek Public Schools were put in lockdown April 4 after one of its students was reportedly threatened.

Black-Lintz was sentenced last month for a fight he had that same day with police.

He was convicted of felony attempted assault on a police officer and was sentenced to 18 months in prison and one year probation. He was also sentenced for three related misdemeanor crimes:

  • Resisting arrest, six months in prison
  • 3rd degree Assault, one year in prison
  • Assaulting a public safety officer with bodily fluid, one year in prison

Adams County Court records indicate law enforcement officers approached Black-Lintz at his Hastings home after the threat at the Sandy Creek school and that Black-Lintz resisted officer’s attempts to handcuff him. After he was handcuffed, Black-Lintz was accused of hitting, kicking and spitting on a state trooper. He also allegedly head-butted a Hastings police officer and allegedly threatened to kill the officers and shoot them and their vehicles.

The sentences for the Clay County crime and the crimes related to the fight with police will be served concurrently, or at the same time.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say (left to right) Darrien Ward, Prince Arnold, Kristin Vanschoyck, Madison Zuk, Anisa...
Police: Several fast-food employees allegedly stole money to bail out inmates
A reported train crash occurred in Gage County on Monday.
Identity of Nebraska combine operator killed in crash with train released
A North Platte man was arrested after leading Nebraska State Patrol troopers on a pursuit in...
North Platte man facing charges following pursuit in western Nebraska
Delvin Jones (left) and Kiesha Lemburg (right).
Two people arrested following pursuit in northeast Nebraska
Strong storm system expected for the area Wednesday into Friday
One more mild and sunny day Tuesday; Strong storm system expected Wednesday into Friday

Latest News

11 states join Nebraska State Patrol officials for Commercial Vehicle Training.
NSP hosts officials from 11 states for Commercial Vehicle Training
On this edition of #Newsmakers, a Human Trafficking Event called Remedy Drive will be taking...
Newsmakers Remedy Drive
In one of our #Newsmakers segments today, Great Plains Health came on to talk about their...
Newsmakers Osteoporosis Screenings
Strong storm expected to bring multiple hazards across the region
A Strong Multihazard Storm System expected across the region Wednesday afternoon into Friday