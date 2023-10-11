Huskers announce 2024 women’s gymnastics schedule

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska women’s gymnastics team released its 2024 schedule on Wednesday, Oct. 11. It features five home meets at the Bob Devaney Sports Center amongst 14 competitions.

NU will open its season with an away meet at Iowa State in Ames, Iowa, on Friday, Jan. 5. The Huskers will then travel to Salt Lake City, Utah, to take on Arizona, North Carolina and Boise State starting at 8 p.m. (CT) on Friday, Jan. 12.

The Huskers are set to face Illinois at 6:30 p.m. (CT) in their home debut on Saturday, Jan. 20. The Big Red will host the Michigan Wolverines in the second home meet of the season on Saturday, Jan. 27 at 3 p.m. (CT).

NU will go back on the road for two matches – Sunday, Feb. 4 against Iowa and Saturday, Feb. 10 against Maryland – before returning home to face off with Penn State at 7 p.m. (CT) on Saturday, Feb. 17.

The Huskers will travel to State College, Pa., to compete in the Big Fives meet featuring Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State and Rutgers. The Big Red will compete in Session 1 on Friday, Feb. 23.

NU will compete against North Carolina for the second time in the season at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Sunday, March 3, at 1 p.m. (CT). The meet will also feature Southeast Missouri State and Illinois State.

The Huskers will host their final home meet of the season in the Master’s Classic at 6 p.m. (CT) on Saturday, March 9. The meet will highlight Nebraska, along with Florida, Lindenwood and Eastern Michigan.

The Big Red will compete in its final regular-season match in Fayetteville, Ark., against the Razorbacks on Friday, March 15.

The 2024 Big Ten Championships will take place in East Lansing, Mich., on Saturday, March 23.

NCAA Regionals are set for Thursday, March 30 and Saturday, April 1. The 2024 NCAA Championships will take place on Thursday, April 13 and Saturday, April 15 in Fort Worth, Texas.

2024 Nebraska Women’s Gymnastics Schedule

Jan. 5 - Iowa State (Ames, Iowa) - TBD

Jan. 12 - Arizona, UNC, BSU (Salt Lake City, Utah) - 8 p.m.

Jan. 20 - Illinois (Bob Devaney Sports Center) - 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 27 - Michigan (Bob Devaney Sports Center) - 3 p.m.

Feb. 4 - Iowa (Iowa City, Iowa) - TBD

Feb. 10 - Maryland (College Park, Md.) - TBD

Feb. 17 - Penn State (Bob Devaney Sports Center) - 7 p.m.

Feb. 23 - Big Fives (State College, Pa.) - TBD

March 3 - UNC, SEMO, ISU (Bob Devaney Sports Center) - 1 p.m.

March 9 - Master’s Classic (Bob Devaney Sports Center) - 6 p.m.

March 15 - Arkansas (Fayetteville, Ark.) - TBD

March 23 - Big Ten Championships (East Lansing, Mich.) - TBD

March 30 & April 1 - NCAA Regionals (TBD) - TBD

April 13 & 15 - NCAA Championships (Fort Worth, Texas) - TBD

