KNOP-TV off the air due to technical issues; watch newscasts online

By NBC Nebraska News 2
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - KNOP-TV is currently off the air due to technical issues. Our engineers are working diligently to resolve this. We apologize for the inconvenience and will update you as soon as we’re back on. Thank you for your patience.

You can always watch NBC Nebraska News 2 newscasts live on our website/app and on streaming platforms like Roku, AppleTV, FireTV and AndroidTV when you download the KNOP News 2 app.

If you have further questions, you can email news2@nbcneb.com.

