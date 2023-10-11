Nebraska WR Marcus Washington out for season with torn ACL

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - In a weekly press conference on Tuesday, Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule announced that senior wide receiver Marcus Washington has been ruled out for the season.

Washington suffered a torn ACL during Friday’s, 20-7 win at Illinois.

Washington, who is in his final year of eligibility, is third on the team in receptions and second in receiving yards.

A transfer from Texas in 2022, Washington made an immediate impact on the Nebraska offense last season, now the Huskers will have to contend without him as they continue with their struggling pass attack.

