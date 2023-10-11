NSP hosts officials from 11 states for Commercial Vehicle Training

11 states join Nebraska State Patrol officials for Commercial Vehicle Training.
By Adynn Kusek
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Patrol invited troopers and officers from 11 other states for a week of training to help keep roadways safe across the country.

NSP Carrier Enforcement Troopers conducted a series of training courses on commercial motor vehicle safety last week, including inspections and post-crash investigations.

The training included officers and troopers from South Dakota, Alaska, New Jersey, Nevada, Texas, Wisconsin, Illinois, Vermont, Iowa, Missouri, and Wyoming.

“Sharing knowledge across state lines helps keep roadways safe across the entire country,” Captain Martin Denton, Commander of NSP Carrier Enforcement, said. “We shape these training sessions around what our troopers encounter in real life. We were proud to share those experiences with troopers and officers from many other states and continue the collaboration that has been ongoing for years.”

The training courses included both classroom and practical teaching in conducting post-crash inspections of commercial motor vehicles and conducting forensic examinations of such vehicles.

