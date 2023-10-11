Number of US citizens killed in the Israel-Hamas war rises to 22

President Joe Biden discussed on Wednesday the war in Israel. (Source: CNN/Pool)
By The Associated Press and MATTHEW LEE
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of U.S. citizens confirmed to have been killed in the Israel-Hamas war has risen to at least 22, the State Department said Wednesday. That’s an increase from 14 the day before.

U.S. citizens also are among the estimated 150 hostages captured by Hamas militants during their shocking weekend assault on Israel, President Joe Biden confirmed on Tuesday. The war has already claimed at least 2,200 lives on both sides.

The attack raised questions about the potential influence of Iran, the main sponsor of Hamas, and whether Iran had anything to do with it. But the U.S. has collected information that suggests senior Iranian government officials were caught off guard by the multipronged assault, according to a U.S. official who wasn’t authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. That piece of intelligence has informed White House officials publicly asserting that it has not yet seen evidence of direct involvement by Iran in the planning or execution of the Hamas attack.

Biden, who is set to meet with Jewish leaders later Wednesday, sought to connect the Hamas attacks directly to decades of antisemitism and violence endured by Jews around the world.

“This attack has brought to the surface the painful memories and scars left by a millennium of antisemitism and genocide against the Jewish people,” Biden told reporters. He added, “We have to be crystal clear: There is no justification for terrorism, no excuse and the type of terrorism that was exhibited here is just beyond the pale, beyond the pale.”

Biden said he and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke by phone on Wednesday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. It was at least the fourth call between Biden and Netanyahu since Saturday’s attack.

“The United States has Israel’s back and we’re going to be working on this through the day and beyond,” Biden said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say (left to right) Darrien Ward, Prince Arnold, Kristin Vanschoyck, Madison Zuk, Anisa...
Police: Several fast-food employees allegedly stole money to bail out inmates
A reported train crash occurred in Gage County on Monday.
Identity of Nebraska combine operator killed in crash with train released
A North Platte man was arrested after leading Nebraska State Patrol troopers on a pursuit in...
North Platte man facing charges following pursuit in western Nebraska
Delvin Jones (left) and Kiesha Lemburg (right).
Two people arrested following pursuit in northeast Nebraska
Strong storm system expected for the area Wednesday into Friday
One more mild and sunny day Tuesday; Strong storm system expected Wednesday into Friday

Latest News

Rep. Steve Scalise emerged Wednesday as the GOP pick for House speaker. (Source: CNN/Pool)
Speaker nominee Steve Scalise talks about work ahead
A pair of sisters walk their pet chicken Brownie to the bus stop every morning before school.
Sisters walk their pet chicken to the school bus stop every morning
Palestinians inspect the damage of destroyed building after Israeli airstrikes in Khan Younis,...
As strikes devastate Gaza, Israel forms unity government to oversee war sparked by Hamas attack
Clouds could get in the way of partial solar eclipse on Saturday
Clouds could get in the way of partial solar eclipse on Saturday
Sara Evans was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry by Crystal Gayle.
Sara Evans inducted into the Grand Ole Opry